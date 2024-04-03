Detroit Lions Sign Kindle Vildor

The Detroit Lions have re-signed free-agent cornerback Kindle Vildor to a one-year deal, according to a report from Adam Schefter. Vildor will reunite with his former DB Coach in Chicago, Deshea Townsend, who is now with the Lions.

The Big Picture: Impact on the Lions’ Defense

During the 2023 season, Vildor played in five games for the Lions (2 starts). During that time he had 10 tackles and two passes defended. The Lions need depth at the cornerback position, so it is no surprise that they are bringing back Vildor for another go-around.

The Bottom Line – Lions’ Defensive Strategy

The re-signing of Kindle Vildor reflects the Lions’ commitment to strengthening their defense. As they continue to make moves to improve their roster, Vildor’s presence will be crucial in providing depth and versatility to the cornerback position.