Former Detroit Tigers skipper Jim Leyland learns Hall of Fame fate

Former Detroit Tigers skipper Jim Leyland has officially learned his Hall of Fame fate.

An iconic figure in recent Detroit sports history, former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland, revered for guiding the team to World Series appearances in 2006 and 2012, has earned a well-deserved spot among baseball's elite. He is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the esteemed Class of 2024.

The news was announced minutes ago

News broke on social media minutes ago that Leyland was included in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024:

He received 15 of 16 votes, and the induction is set for July 21, 2024 in Cooperstown, New York.

Leyland enjoyed a stellar career

Over the course of his managerial career, Leyland enjoyed tenures with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Tigers, winning the World Series with the Marlins in 1997. He earned a total of 1,769 victories and was also voted Manager of the Year in 1990, 1992 and 2006. He also led the Tigers to three straight Central Division championships after having done the same as manager of the Pirates.

Tigers fans hold fond memories of the magical seasons in 2006 and 2012, both orchestrated under Leyland's guidance. Currently, Leyland serves as a special assistant in the Tigers front office.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Former Detroit Tigers skipper Jim Leyland has been named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 Leyland won the World Series with the Marlins in 1997 and led the Tigers to a pair of World Series appearances along with three straight division titles Detroit Tigers fans still hold special memories of Leyland's tenure in the Motor City

Bottom Line: Congratulations, Jim!

Leyland will now forever be included among baseball's immortal figures when he is enshrined for the rest of time in Cooperstown. It's a well-deserved honor for one of the game's great managers, who currently ranks 17th in total games managed and 18th in total wins.

Congratulations to Jim Leyland for his incredible accomplishment! Tigers fans won't ever forget his time in Detroit, and they'll be tuning into the induction ceremony when it takes place next year.