Manager A.J. Hinch hints at future with the Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch hints at future with the Detroit Tigers during an appearance on the ‘Foul Territory' podcast.

Although Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is reportedly signed through the 2025 season, recent comments suggest a potential extension beyond that timeframe wouldn't be unexpected. While neither the Tigers nor Hinch have officially disclosed the status of his contract, indications suggest his commitment to remaining in the Motor City for the foreseeable future.

1,000 wins with the Detroit Tigers?

During an appearance on the ‘Foul Territory' podcast, hosted by retired catcher Erik Kratz, former big-leaguer Todd Frazier, and broadcaster Scott Braun, Hinch hinted at his aspiration to secure his 1,000th career managerial win while representing the Olde English D.

Hinch, who has 791 career wins, didn't hesitate when asked if he sees himself crossing the 1,000 win mark as Tigers manager.

“Yes,” he responded immediately. “100%”.

“I’m lucky to be here,” he continued. “I love what I do. I love the people I work with. These jobs are incredible when you can get the ball rolling a little bit, start getting the right people around you and get the right culture.”

“I couldn’t be happier in Detroit,” Hinch said. “When you go to a place and you start to develop relationships and you start to put your fingerprints on it, you’re bringing coaches in – I now have a new boss structure with Scott Harris and Jeff Greenberg – places start to feel like home. That’s how Detroit feels for me. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Bottom Line: Hinch here to stay?

The Tigers made significant progress last season, and they're aiming to continue their rebuilding process and become a more competitive team in the American League Central Division. The good news is that Hinch, who has championship experience, doesn't sound as though he wants to depart any time soon.

