Former Michigan star Moritz Wagner gets drilled in head during interview [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Everyone will get a chuckle out of this but Michigan State fans will love it.

Watch as former Michigan Wolverines star Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards gets drilled in the dead with a basketball while doing a pregame interview.

There has to be a slow motion video of this somewhere!!!!

