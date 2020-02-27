Former Michigan star Moritz Wagner gets drilled in head during interview [Video]

Everyone will get a chuckle out of this but Michigan State fans will love it.

Watch as former Michigan Wolverines star Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards gets drilled in the dead with a basketball while doing a pregame interview.

nothing like being bashed in the head with a bball while doing an interview (via @NBCSWizards)pic.twitter.com/A2DH4JqaXf — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 27, 2020

- Advertisement -

There has to be a slow motion video of this somewhere!!!!