Former Michigan State G Keith Appling enters plea in murder case

Sharing is caring!

As you have heard by now, former Michigan State G Keith Appling is facing murder charges.

On Thursday morning, Appling was arraigned via a Zoom meeting and he entered a plea of “not guilty” to 1st-degree murder.

From ClickOnDetroit:

Appling was arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday (June 10) via Zoom, facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony possession and two felony firearm violations. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Appling was ordered not to have any contact with his co-defendant, his girlfriend, Natalie Banister, 28.

He was remanded without bond.