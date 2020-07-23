41.2 F
Former Michigan Wolverine Khaleke Hudson officially signs NFL contract

The former Wolverine has inked his NFL contract!

By Michael Whitaker

The pen has been put to paper, and it’s now official! The only thing that has yet to be made official, however, is the name of the team.

Former Michigan Wolverines standout defender Khaleke Hudson has signed his first NFL contract with Washington’s NFL franchise, formerly known as the Redskins. Per Spotrac.com, the deal is worth a cool $3.6 million with a $313,000 signing bonus.

Originally drafted with the 162nd overall pick, Hudson played as a hybrid safety/linebacker and put up impressive numbers during his years in Ann Arbor. He recorded 229 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 15 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons overall.

Last year, he had 101 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

