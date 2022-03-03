Former NFL Pro Bowler says popular NFL Draft pick for Detroit Lions will be a bust

With the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select…

At this point in time (there is a long time still for things to change), most of the so-called “experts” believe the Detroit Lions will use the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft to select Michigan EDGE, Aidan Hutchinson.

According to an unnamed former NFL Pro Bowl player, the Lions would be making a huge mistake by taking Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick. In fact, that player, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Hutchinson will be a bust in the NFL.

“I wouldn’t draft him at No. 2! At the end of the day, he has one move that he does,” the former Pro Bowler said. “He has the two hands, press, then snatch through. That’s the only move he does. He’s up against Rashawn Slater, Tristan Wirfs, and the list goes on. They ain’t going for that s**t! They’re going to push his a** right down to the ground, and he’s going to be on the bench.”

Hutchinson is expected to show out in a big way in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and it will be very difficult for any team to pass on him when the 2022 NFL Draft begins.

Prior to the start of Hutchinson’s amazing 2021 season with the Wolverines, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his 2021 college football “Freaks List” and Hutch came in at No. 2, only behind OT Evan Neal out of Alabama.

Here is what Feldman had to say about Hutchinson:

“He’s gonna test really well when he goes to the combine,” one source said. “He has a huge chip on his shoulder and can be right where Kwity was (in those agility numbers), running low 4.6s, with a mid-30s vert, but he’s over 6-6, and he’s gonna bench (225) in the 30s.”

While at Michigan, Paye clocked the second-best 3-cone time on the team at 6.37. This offseason, Hutchinson timed 6.54, which would’ve been better than anyone at the 2020 combine. In addition, he vertical jumped 36 inches, ran a 4.64 40 and ripped off a 4.07 shuttle time. Hutchinson also did a 2.57-second reactive plyo stair, which at 265, amazed even his strength coaches. He is the first athlete that veteran strength coach Ben Herbert has witnessed do a “Turkish Get-up” with 135 pounds and no collars (to lock on the plates) in 24 years working in college weight rooms. (Any mistake or hint of imbalance in keeping the bar perfectly level, and the weight will slide off.)

Hutchinson recently told Pat McAfee that he is going to “light up” the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’m gonna do everything at the combine. … I’m not scared of anything, and I can’t wait to light that thing up,” Hutchinson said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”