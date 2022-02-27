Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is about to annihilate the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine begins this week and one player that Detroit Lions fans should have their eye on is EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan as he is about to show the world that he is an athletic freak

Prior to the start of Hutchinson’s amazing 2021 season with the Wolverines, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his 2021 college football “Freaks List” and Hutch came in at No. 2, only behind OT Evan Neal out of Alabama.

Here is what Feldman had to say about Hutchinson:

“He’s gonna test really well when he goes to the combine,” one source said. “He has a huge chip on his shoulder and can be right where Kwity was (in those agility numbers), running low 4.6s, with a mid-30s vert, but he’s over 6-6, and he’s gonna bench (225) in the 30s.”

While at Michigan, Paye clocked the second-best 3-cone time on the team at 6.37. This offseason, Hutchinson timed 6.54, which would’ve been better than anyone at the 2020 combine. In addition, he vertical jumped 36 inches, ran a 4.64 40 and ripped off a 4.07 shuttle time. Hutchinson also did a 2.57-second reactive plyo stair, which at 265, amazed even his strength coaches. He is the first athlete that veteran strength coach Ben Herbert has witnessed do a “Turkish Get-up” with 135 pounds and no collars (to lock on the plates) in 24 years working in college weight rooms. (Any mistake or hint of imbalance in keeping the bar perfectly level, and the weight will slide off.)

Hutchinson recently told Pat McAfee that he is going to “light up” the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’m gonna do everything at the combine. … I’m not scared of anything, and I can’t wait to light that thing up,” Hutchinson said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Folks, Aidan Hutchinson is about to annihilate the NFL Scouting Combine, and when he does, you can bet that he will be in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which would be bad for the Lions.

COMBINE PROJECTIONS:

Bench Press: 32 reps

Vertical Jump: 37 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.60

Shuttle: 4.01

3-Cone: 6.49