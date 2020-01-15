36.1 F
Detroit Pistons News

Former Oakland University standout Kendrick Nunn breaks NBA record

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

After transferring from Illinois to Oakland University following his junior season, Kendrick Nunn quickly became a household name for anyone who was a fan of the Golden Grizzlies.

Embed from Getty Images

During his senior season (2017-2018), Nunn was dominant as he averaged 25.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Following college, Nunn went undrafted but he is now a key contributor for the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday, against the San Antonio Spurs, Nunn, according to the Heat, broke an NBA record by starting off the game a perfect 8 for 8 from the field. That is a feat that has never been matched by an undrafted rookie in the NBA.

Nunn finished the game with 33 points on 13 of 18 shooting.

On the season, Nunn is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 39 games.

