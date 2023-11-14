Former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg appreciates Michiganders who made Sweden trip

Former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg gave a shoutout to the Michiganders who traveled to Sweden for the NHL Global Series!

The Detroit Red Wings have been chosen as one of the four teams by the National Hockey League to take part in the 2023 Global Series. Joining them in this international event are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and Ottawa Senators. Detroit is scheduled to face both of their division rivals, commencing with a match against the Senators on Thursday. With their storied Swedish heritage, the Red Wings boast several distinguished alumni, including former captain Henrik Zetterberg, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg enjoyed a long career with Detroit

The Swedish forward drafted 210th overall by Detroit in 1999, began his career as a rookie competing for a spot on a star-studded team. The squad not only held the title as the 2002 Stanley Cup champions but also boasted nine future Hall of Fame players.

Zetterberg not only secured his spot on the team but swiftly emerged as a contender for the Calder Trophy, showcasing immediate impact. His ascent was rapid, transforming into one of the NHL's premier two-way players. This culminated in his pivotal role in securing the 2008 Stanley Cup championship for the Red Wings and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Following the retirement of fellow Swede Nicklas Lidstrom in 2012, Zetterberg was the natural choice to succeed him as captain. Interestingly, it was Lidstrom who assumed the captaincy after Yzerman's retirement in 2006, capping off his two-decade leadership wearing the “C” on his jersey.

Zetterberg appreciates the Michiganders who made the trip to Sweden

Traveling halfway around the world is no small feat, but Zetterberg was thrilled to witness the support of hundreds of Michiganders who made the journey to Sweden to cheer on the Red Wings in their upcoming series of matchups.

“I'm so glad that the guys are here, and the staff brought their wives,” he said. “But also coming in here today and seeing almost 300 Michiganders here, who actually made the trip over here to help out the guys in their two games. It's going to be fun to show the people around a little bit.”

Zetterberg acknowledged the challenge of keeping up with live Red Wings games due to the time difference but mentioned staying updated through highlights. He also shared that he remains in touch with former teammates like Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidstrom, both integral members of Detroit's management group.

“I keep track of them,” he said. “I don't see a lot of games live on TV because of the time difference, but I see highlights and it makes it easier that almost all the management is (made up of) former teammates, so it makes it easier to keep track of what's going on.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings are currently in Sweden for a series of games as part of the NHL's Global Series. Among the attendees is former captain and Swedish native Henrik Zetterberg, who will be present for both games. Zetterberg expressed gratitude with a special shoutout to the hundreds of Michiganders who made the remarkable journey to Sweden to support and cheer on the Red Wings during these international matchups.

Bottom Line: The Global Series begins this week



While the Red Wings are undoubtedly enjoying the sights and experiences Sweden has to offer, their focus remains firmly on the crucial task at hand: earning four pivotal points in the Atlantic Division standings.

With matchups against the Senators on Thursday and the Maple Leafs on Friday, Detroit is poised for intense competition. Here's hoping they can deliver an impressive performance for their distinguished Swedish alumni and fans, showcasing their best on the international stage!