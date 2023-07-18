Former Spartans Carter, Bess, Wood Chase $1 Million Prize in The Basketball Tournament 2023

Introduction to The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a high-stakes, winner-take-all event that brings together both professional and amateur players from around the world. The open-application, single-elimination tournament initially rose to prominence for featuring teams mostly composed of alumni from the same college.

In its 10th anniversary year, the TBT continues to offer the exciting prospect of a $1 million cash prize, creating a compelling platform for athletes to showcase their prowess. Despite the lack of a dedicated Michigan State alumni team, three MSU graduates – Ben Carter, Javon Bess, and Brandon Wood – have their sights set on the prize.

Spartans in the Chase

These Spartan alumni are spread across different teams, each aiming to carve a path to victory in The Basketball Tournament 2023.

Ben Carter with Vegas Rebellion

Former MSU center, Ben Carter, is bringing his skills to Vegas Rebellion, a team dominated by UNLV alumni. Their quest for the million-dollar reward kicks off in the Wichita regional against the Missouri alumni team, the Show Me Squad.

Javon Bess Teams Up with Carmen’s Crew

Javon Bess, an Ohio native and former Spartan, spent two years at MSU before sharpening his talents at St. Louis. He now lends his skills to Carmen’s Crew, an Ohio State alumni team and the crowned champions of TBT 2019. Their road to glory starts July 26 against Team Overtime in the Dayton regional.

Brandon Wood Suits Up for Team Arkansas

Brandon Wood, a former MSU guard, is wearing the Team Arkansas jersey this year. The Razorbacks alumni team's pursuit of the prize begins in the Wichita regional against Ram Up.

Supporting Rosters in The Basketball Tournament

Each Spartan alum is supported by a strong team roster, increasing their chances in The Basketball Tournament. Carter is joined on the Vegas Rebellion by experienced players like Jerome Seagears, Dwayne Morgan, Dre Marin, and others. Bess is backed by the likes of Trevor Thompson, CJ Jackson, and William Buford for Carmen’s Crew. Wood's allies in Team Arkansas include Adrio Bailey, Shaun Doss Jr., and Courtney Fortson.

The Road Ahead in The Basketball Tournament

The TBT, with its 64-team single-elimination format, plays out across seven regional sites over the final two weeks of July, culminating in the championship game on August 2 in Philadelphia. These games will broadcast on ESPN platforms. As Carter, Bess, and Wood carry their respective teams through the brackets, their individual journeys in basketball have prepared them for the rigorous challenges ahead in The Basketball Tournament.