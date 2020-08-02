41.2 F
Fox Sports Detroit pays tribute to the late Jamie Samuelsen (VIDEO)

Rest in peace, Jamie.

By Michael Whitaker
All of us in the Detroit community are still mourning the untimely passing of 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Jamie Samuelsen, who succumbed to colon cancer yesterday at the age of 48.

Several tributes have been paid to the late Samuelsen and his family, and it wasn’t long before Fox Sports Detroit did the same. Prior to today’s double header for the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, Trevor Thompson spoke in a touching narrated tribute for Samuelsen about his career and the legacy he leaves behind:


Rest in peace, Jamie!

BONUS CONTENT: Minnesota’s Matt Dumba first NHL player to kneel

During the NHL’s restart on Saturday, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the national anthem as a silent protest against racial injustice.


Prior to this, he spoke at center ice at Rogers Place before the Edmonton Oilers faced the Chicago Blackhawks.

“During this pandemic, something unexpected but long overdue occurred: The world woke up to the existence of systemic racism and how deeply rooted it is within our society,” Dumba said. “Racism is a man-made creation and all it does is deteriorate from our collective prosperity. Racism is everywhere. Racism is everywhere and we need to fight against it.

“On behalf of the NHL and the Hockey Diversity Alliance, we vow and promise to stand up for justice and fight for what is right,” he said. “I know first-hand as a minority playing the great game of hockey the unexplainable and difficult challenge that come with it. The Hockey Diversity Alliance and the NHL want kids to feel safe, comfortable and free-minded every time they enter an arena. I stand in front of you today on behalf of those groups and promise you that we will fight against injustice and fight for what is right.”

