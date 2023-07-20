Full Terms and Conditions emerge for Detroit Lions’ acquisition of Denzel Mims

Late on Wednesday night, the sports world was abuzz with news of a trade agreement between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets involving former second-round pick Denzel Mims. As the details of the trade slowly surfaced, fans and analysts eagerly awaited the official confirmation of the deal.

Here's a breakdown of the trade terms and conditions that have been released:

Lions Get

WR Denzel Mims

Conditional 2025 seventh-round pick

Jets Get

Conditional 2025 sixth-round pick

Important Condition

According to Tom Pelissero, for the pick swap to take place, Mims mus make the Lions' 53-man roster.

“The condition on the pick swap is that Mims makes Detroit’s 53-man roster,” Pelissero tweeted on Thursday. “So it’s a free look at a player who was talented enough to go 59th overall in 2020 and should be plenty motivated in a contract year.”

Key Points

The Lions receive wide receiver Denzel Mims and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick.

and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. The New York Jets receive a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

The trade hinges on whether Mims makes the Lions' 53-man roster.

If Mims doesn't make the roster, no picks are exchanged, and the Lions incur no cost.

The trade allows the Lions to evaluate Mims during training camp without going through the waiver claim process.

For the Lions, it's a low-risk opportunity to assess a talented player with untapped potential.

Bottom Line – Lions Bet on Potential

By offering Mims an opportunity to compete for a spot on the roster, the Lions demonstrate their confidence in his skills and their commitment to building a competitive team. If he balls out in camp, he could end up being a decent short-term fill-in until Jameson Williams returns from his suspension in Week 7. If Mims proves that he is the same player he was with the Jets, the Lions can cut him without losing anything. This is a solid move by Lions GM Brad Holmes.