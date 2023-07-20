BREAKING: Detroit Lions trade Yew York Jets for WR Denzel Mims

According to a report from Connor Hughes, the Detroit Lions have traded the New York Jets for wide receiver, Denzel Mims. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Lions are giving up a conditional 6th-round pick in exchange for Mims and the Jets' 7th-round pick in 2025.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions are confronted with a formidable predicament as wide receiver, Jameson Williams, has been suspended for the initial six games of the 2023 NFL season. With Williams unavailable, Lions GM Brad Holmes needed to find a fitting replacement to uphold their offensive strength, and he did exactly that by trading for Mims.

A Good Short-Term Replacement for JAMO

Mims, an impressive 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver, possesses remarkable attributes, including elite speed (clocking a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the 2020 combine) and exceptional jumping ability (with a 38.5-inch vertical at the combine). These qualities could potentially fill the void the Lions currently have with JAMO being suspended for six games. What adds an interesting twist is the prior connection between Mims and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes. In 2020, when Holmes was part of the Los Angeles Rams' scouting department, there were reports of strong interest in drafting Mims.