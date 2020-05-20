Game of the Day: Wolverines survive Spartans rally to win 2005 matchup in OT (VIDEO)

There are few games better during the college football season than seeing the two in-state rivals from the great state of Michigan go head to head!

The Michigan Wolverines were able to survive a comeback from the Michigan State Spartans and get the job in in overtime at Spartan Stadium during the 2005 edition of the two Mitten State rivals for their 4th straight win against the Green and White.

Michigan’s Mike Hart ran for 218 yards and a touchdown in his first game back after suffering an ankle injury, and kicker Garrett Rivas nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime to secure the win.

On the other side, Spartans kicker John Goss missed a 37-yard attempt in the extra session.

Spartans quarterback Drew Stanton was 20-of-30 for 282 yards with a TD pass and an interception, while Michigan’s Chad Henne went 26-of-35 for 256 yards.