41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Gary Bettman names 10 ‘hub’ cities being considered to host Stanley Cup Playoffs

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

NHL Draft Lottery date announced; Red Wings have second-best odds to land No. 1 pick

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with the general managers from around the league, and in addition to officially ending the 2019-20 regular...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Gary Bettman says 2019-2020 regular season is over, 24 teams to compete for Stanley Cup

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has officially ended the 2019-2020 regular season and 24 teams will now compete for the Stanley Cup...
Read more

Gary Bettman names 10 ‘hub’ cities being considered to host Stanley Cup Playoffs

Modified date:

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with NHL general managers and he announced that the 2019-20 regular season is officially over and that a Stanley Cup Champion will be decided via a 24-team tournament.

Bettman also said two host cities will hold the tournament that the following cities are under consideration: Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus, Edmonton, Dallas, L.A., Minnesota, Vancouver, and Pittsburgh.

Nation, which of these cities do you think should be selected?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleGary Bettman says 2019-2020 regular season is over, 24 teams to compete for Stanley Cup
Next articleNHL Draft Lottery date announced; Red Wings have second-best odds to land No. 1 pick

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!