Gary Bettman names 10 ‘hub’ cities being considered to host Stanley Cup Playoffs

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with NHL general managers and he announced that the 2019-20 regular season is officially over and that a Stanley Cup Champion will be decided via a 24-team tournament.

Bettman also said two host cities will hold the tournament that the following cities are under consideration: Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus, Edmonton, Dallas, L.A., Minnesota, Vancouver, and Pittsburgh.

Nation, which of these cities do you think should be selected?

Bettman says there are 10 hub cities under consideration (for the two host spots): Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus, Edmonton, Dallas, L.A., Minnesota, Vancouver and Pittsburgh — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020