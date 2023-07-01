Merch
Red Wings Notes

Getting to Know New Detroit Red Wings Defenseman Justin Holl

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings added defenseman Justin Holl as he signs a three-year, $10.2 million contract. Holl is coming from an Original Six rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Justin Holl by the numbers

  • 80 Games Played
  • 2 Goals
  • 16 Assists
  • 18 Points
  • +15 +/-
  • 139 Blocked Shots
  • 151 Hits
Detroit Red Wings Justin Holl

Justin Holl Scouting Report

Is never going to put up big offensive numbers, but he is a decent puck mover who is good at limiting mistakes. Is usually in good defensive position. He has good size (6’4”) and wingspan, and appears to be most effective in a shutdown role. Is capable of playing effectively for 20-plus minutes every night. Long Range Potential: Decent defensive defenseman.” – Sports Forecaster

Bottom Line for Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings got their right-handed defenseman in Holl and, by doing so, added a guy who has size and is capable of being a shutdown defenseman and can make a difference on the blue line for the Red Wings; it'll be interesting to see who the Red Wings coach Derek LaLonde pairs him with.

Getting to Know Detroit Red Wings Goalie Alex Lyon

