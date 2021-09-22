GM Steve Yzerman reveals only 1 Red Wings player hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccination

The Detroit Red Wings continue their preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 NHL Season, as the team’s annual training camp in Traverse City begins on September 24. Of course, they’ll be looking to take the next step in the rebuilding process that’s seen them slowly begin to climb out of the doldrums of the last years of the Ken Holland era.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke with media members today, and he covered an array of subjects – everything from the health of captain Dylan Larkin, to the further development of young players on the roster to the one player on the team who’s chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman says Dylan Larkin not cleared for "no holds barred" contact, but can get involved in "controlled contact" in practice. Jamie Benn shoved his stick into Larkin's neck in April. Wings begin camp Thursday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 22, 2021

Steve Yzerman says Red Wings F Jakub Vrana not in Detroit yet because of visa issues, but hope is he'll be arriving any day. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 22, 2021

Due to Bertuzzi’s decision, he won’t be able to travel with the team north of the border to Canadian cities per new NHL guidelines should he remain unvaccinated.

Yzerman said Tyler Bertuzzi only player who has chosen not to be vaccinated. Will be at camp. Can't enter Canada. Yzerman said they're not in a position to force anyone to get vaccinated. Respects fact he has a choice. #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) September 22, 2021

Yzerman notes that moving younger players into the lineup means that wins & losses won't be an indicator of success for Detroit this year. The young guys have to move in and take over the role, but there's a process to that happening. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) September 22, 2021