GM Steve Yzerman reveals only 1 Red Wings player hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccination

The Detroit Red Wings continue their preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 NHL Season, as the team’s annual training camp in Traverse City begins on September 24. Of course, they’ll be looking to take the next step in the rebuilding process that’s seen them slowly begin to climb out of the doldrums of the last years of the Ken Holland era.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke with media members today, and he covered an array of subjects – everything from the health of captain Dylan Larkin, to the further development of young players on the roster to the one player on the team who’s chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Due to Bertuzzi’s decision, he won’t be able to travel with the team north of the border to Canadian cities per new NHL guidelines should he remain unvaccinated.

