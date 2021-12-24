Hawai’i Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 issues

According to a report from Adam Rittenberg, Hawai’i has announced they have withdrawn from playing against Memphis in the Hawai’i Bowl due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as well as injuries and transfers.

The game was scheduled for Friday and Memphis is already on the island.

