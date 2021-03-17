Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson sued for sexual assault

Sharing is caring!

No athlete has been in the news as much lately as Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Most of that news has been about Watson wanting to be traded from the Texans but the latest news is much more serious.

According to a report from FOX 26, a sexual assault lawsuit has been filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of a female masseuse against Watson.

From FOX 26:

Attorney Tony Buzbee tells FOX 26’s Isiah Carey that Watson was getting a massage from the woman when “Watson went too far.”

DeShaun Watson has already responded on Twitter saying, “As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plantiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”