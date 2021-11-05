How to watch and stream No. 7 Michigan vs. Indiana

On Saturday night, No. 7 Michigan will look to get back in the win column following a heartbreaking loss when they host Indiana at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Here is all of the information you need to watch and stream Saturday night’s game.
Date: Saturday, November 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Fox
Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
ODDS: Michigan -20.5, Over/Under 51
Nation, do you think the Wolverines will bounce back with an easy win or will the Hoosiers give them more than they can handle?