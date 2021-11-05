How to watch and stream No. 7 Michigan vs. Indiana

On Saturday night, No. 7 Michigan will look to get back in the win column following a heartbreaking loss when they host Indiana at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Here is all of the information you need to watch and stream Saturday night’s game.

Date: Saturday, November 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ODDS: Michigan -20.5, Over/Under 51

Nation, do you think the Wolverines will bounce back with an easy win or will the Hoosiers give them more than they can handle?