2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 5

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Find out which games you will be able to watch this week. The Sunday Night Football matchup is epic!

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 5

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season is upon us, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 3-1, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. This week, the Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, but there will also be some other solid games for us to watch throughout the weekend. Let's take a look at the 2023 NFL Coverage Maps for Week 5.

*All NFL Coverage Maps via 506 Sports

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Chicago @ Washington (Amazon)
  • Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Jacksonville vs Buffalo in London (NFLN; Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner)
  • Sunday Night: Dallas @ San Francisco (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Green Bay @ Las Vegas (ESPN/ABC)

CBS EARLY

2023 NFL Coverage Maps

CBS LATE

2023 NFL Coverage Maps

FOX SINGLE

2023 NFL Coverage Maps

