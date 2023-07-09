Merch
Tigers Notes

How to watch Detroit Tigers 2023 MLB Draft

By W.G. Brady
As this post is being written, the Detroit Tigers are playing their final game before the All-Star break against the Toronto Blue Jays. But just because the players will get a much-needed rest before resuming their season, the same cannot be said about Tigers president of baseball operations, Scott Harris. Harris, of course, will be busy over the next few days as he will be focused on the 2023 MLB Draft, which will begin on Sunday night.

How to watch Detroit Tigers MLB Draft

Here is the information you need to know to watch the 2023 MLB Draft:

The first two rounds of the MLB Draft will air on the MLB Network and on ESPN. It will also live stream on MLB.com.

  • Sunday (Round 1 and Round 2) – TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network, 7 p.m. ET
  • Monday (Rounds 3-10) – Live stream: MLB.com, 2 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) – Live stream: MLB.com, 2 p.m. ET

1st Round order of the MLB draft

Back in December, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the MLB Draft lottery, so they hold the first pick in the draft for the second time in the last three years. As far as our Tigers go, they currently hold the No. 3 overall pick. Below is the full order for the 1st Round.

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates
  2. Washington Nationals
  3. Detroit Tigers
  4. Texas Rangers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Oakland Athletics
  7. Cincinnati Reds
  8. Kansas City Royals
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Miami Marlins
  11. Los Angeles Angels
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Boston Red Sox
  15. Chicago White Sox
  16. San Francisco Giants
  17. Baltimore Orioles
  18. Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Seattle Mariners
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros
