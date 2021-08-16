Huge fan brawl breaks out during Rams vs. Chargers game [Video]

It may only be the preseason but fans are clearly in midseason form as you are about to see in the video below.

During Saturday’s preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, fans began brawling in the stands.

Check it out.

Here is another angle for your viewing pleasure.

Note: The brawl never would have started had it not been for this moronic chick tossing a drink at the dude in the No. 99 Aaron Donald jersey. She should never be allowed at an NFL game again.

 

