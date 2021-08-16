Huge fan brawl breaks out during Rams vs. Chargers game [Video]

It may only be the preseason but fans are clearly in midseason form as you are about to see in the video below.

During Saturday’s preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, fans began brawling in the stands.

Check it out.

Huge fight at the Rams-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium… pic.twitter.com/aOrndTxdKF — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 15, 2021

Here is another angle for your viewing pleasure.

There is one constant in this world: you put NFL fans in the stands, expect haymakers to be thrown pic.twitter.com/C9fvDg4DCZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 15, 2021

Note: The brawl never would have started had it not been for this moronic chick tossing a drink at the dude in the No. 99 Aaron Donald jersey. She should never be allowed at an NFL game again.