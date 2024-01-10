Initial Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wild Card Matchup vs. Los Angeles Rams

The NFL regular season is a wrap and our focus has now shifted toward the NFL Draft (sorry, muscle memory from covering the team for so long) NFL Playoffs! That's right, folks, not only will our Detroit Lions play in the upcoming NFL Playoffs, but after winning their division for the first time in 30 years, they will host a playoff game at Ford Field.

Who is on the Initial Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Wild Card matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, tight end Sam LaPorta, who suffered a knee injury in Week 18 against the Vikings, is among the Lions on the report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Taylor Decker T rest NP Graham Glasgow G rest NP Sam LaPorta TE knee NP Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe/rest NP Kalif Raymond WR knee NP Jerry Jacobs CB thigh LP Brian Branch DB wrist FP John Cominsky DL illness FP James Houston* LB ankle FP Cam Sutton CB toe/heel FP Jameson Williams WR ankle FP Brock Wright TE hip FP

Why it Matters

It is officially NFL Playoffs season, and every team who qualified would be thrilled to be 100% healthy. That said, 100% healthy is something that is VERY RARELY seen at this point in the season, and that includes the Detroit Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that this team is all about the ‘Next man up' mentality, which is why they have been able to navigate injuries all season long.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' journey to the NFL Playoffs, particularly hosting a game after a 30-year division title drought, is a testament to the team's resilience and adaptability. The presence of key players like Sam LaPorta on the injury report highlights the challenges they face, yet the ‘Next man up' mentality instilled by Coach Campbell ensures the team remains competitive and prepared for the high-stakes environment of playoff football. As they gear up to face the Rams, the Lions embody the spirit of perseverance, crucial for success in the unforgiving playoff atmosphere.