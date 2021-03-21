Injured Michigan star Isaiah Livers trolls NCAA with perfect t-shirt [photo]

Sharing is caring!

When the Michigan Wolverines took on Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA basketball tournament (the First Four is not part of the actual tournament) they had to do so without arguably their best player, Isaiah Livers.

Livers is out indefinitely after suffering a “stress injury” to his foot and the thought is that he has played his final game at Michigan.

But just because he will not be playing on the court with his teammates, that does not mean he is not standing up for them in other ways.

As you can see in the photo below, Livers trolled the NCAA on Saturday by wearing a t-shirt that said #NotNCAAProperty.

Livers is obviously referring to the fact that the NCAA makes tons and tons of money and the players do not get a cut.

Nation, do you think college athletes should be paid?

Injured Michigan star Isaiah Livers wore #NotNCAAProperty shirt at Wolverines' tournament opener https://t.co/Y2E537aeMx pic.twitter.com/D3Z2P8ScUf — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 21, 2021