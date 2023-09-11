Iowa QB Cade McNamara throws shade at Michigan’s defense [Video]

Cade McNamara throws shade at Michigan's defense

Cade McNamara‘s journey in Ann Arbor took an unexpected turn, leaving many Michigan fans surprised and even disappointed. Just months after leading the Wolverines to the 2021 College Football Playoffs, McNamara found himself facing adversity in the 2022 season. His role as the starting quarterback was challenged by former five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy, who showcased superior mobility and accuracy in the early games. McNamara, on the other hand, struggled with missed passes and sacks, drawing audible disapproval from the Michigan faithful. McCarthy ended up winning the job, and McNamara has since transferred to Iowa.

The Lowest Lows

Losing the starting job marked one of McNamara's “lowest lows.” However, his journey took a cruel twist when he suffered an MCL injury during a game against UConn, effectively ending his career with the Wolverines. The unexpected conclusion to his time in Michigan left a sour taste, and that bitterness became apparent in his postgame remarks following Iowa's 20-13 victory over rival Iowa State.

Cade McNamara's Postgame Remarks

During Saturday's game against Iowa State, McNamara's performance was less than stellar, completing only 13 passes with one interception. Iowa's offense mirrored last season's struggles, but their defense came through, scoring a pivotal pick-six courtesy of Sebastian Castro. Following the game, McNamara told reporters that he is not used to a defense scoring points. That comment, not surprisingly upset quite a few Michigan football fans.

Cade McNamara says he is not used to a defense scoring points pic.twitter.com/8gVxeH3uZi — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) September 10, 2023

Bottom Line – A Bittersweet Farewell

Cade McNamara's journey at Michigan serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports careers. While his comments may have surprised some, they underscore the emotions that come with the end of an era.