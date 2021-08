During the offseason, new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer made a surprising move by signing former NFL QB Tim Tebow to compete to make the team as a tight end.

Well, the Tebow experiment has officially come to an end as the Jaguars have announced that he has been cut.

The #Jaguars and coach Urban Meyer took a chance, an experiment. It didn’t work out, but a fascinating no-risk gamble. Tim Tebow now released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021