Jalen Ramsey to Detroit Lions listed as ‘trade we want to see’ before 2023 season

Ever since the news broke that the Los Angeles Rams are open to trading CB Jalen Ramsey, the Detroit Lions have been mentioned as a good fit for the Pro Bowl defensive back. After all, the Lions certainly need a starting cornerback, and they have the cap space to make that happen. The question is, do Lions' GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell believe that Ramsey is the “right fit” for their organization?

Jalen Ramsey to the Detroit Lions

In a recent article published by Pro Football Network, Arif Hasan says Ramsey to the Lions is a ‘trade we want to see' before 2023 season begins.

From Pro Football Network:

There are a couple of potential locations for Jalen Ramsey, including the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. But the Lions not only have the cap space to absorb any potential extension for Ramsey, but they might also be more aggressive about getting a player that can fit their style of football.

For however well-lauded Ramsey’s coverage skills are — and deservedly so — he’s been a physical and excellent run defender throughout his career, too. He’d fit into a Lions defense full of physical players and should get along well with a big personality like Dan Campbell.

Bottom Line: Ramsey to the Lions seems like a possibility

