Jalen Rose reveals his Michigan basketball all-time starting five

The University of Michigan has never been known as a basketball school but that does not mean they have not had some success over the years. Sure, the Wolverines only have one NCAA Championship (1989) but they have been to the Championship game on six occasions and to the Final Four eight times.

Throughout their history, Michigan has had some very good teams and some great players.

One of those great players is Jalen Rose, who was part of the ‘Fab Five’ who started out at Michigan during the 1991-1992 season.

Rose was recently asked to name his all-time starting five at Michigan and he picked a pretty solid squad which, not surprisingly, includes himself.

Here is the starting five Rose selected.

PG – Trey Burke

SG – Jalen Rose

SF – Glen Rice

PF – Chris Webber

C – Juwan Howard

Nation, what do you think of Rose’s starting five for the all-time Michigan basketball team?