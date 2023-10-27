Jared Goff is fired up for first home night game with Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is in his third season as quarterback of the Detroit Lions, but he has yet to play a night home game at Ford Field. That will all change when the Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 on Monday Night Football. After a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Goff is not only ready to get back on the field but he is fired up to get back in front of the fans at Ford Field.

Never As Bad (or as Good) As It Seems

In the NFL, a huge win is never as good as it seems and an embarrassing loss is never as bad as it seems. Though the Lions were blown out by the Ravens, Goff, and his teammates are ready to respond the right way against the Raiders.

“It’s a rollercoaster outside of our building at times, for every team in the league. It’s no different for us,” Goff said in the locker room. “But, in here, it’s pretty ‘steady eddy’ and ready to respond this week.

“I think that’s the main thing. Yeah, we will (see what we learned) this week. We know what we’re made of but have got to respond the right way and play some good ball this week.”

Jared Goff is Fired Up

Goff added that he is fired up to play his first home night game since he was traded to the Lions.

“Yeah, it’s nice to get in front of the fans,” Goff said. “You’ve had this one circled for a while, the Monday nighter in front of the home crowd and should be rocking. It’ll be my first home night game. It’ll be fun.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Bring on the Raiders!

As Jared Goff prepares for his first home night game with the Detroit Lions, he embodies the resilience and determination necessary in the NFL. Despite a challenging loss, Goff is fired up and ready to lead his team in front of the passionate home crowd. His focus on responding positively to adversity reflects the mindset of a dedicated quarterback and the potential for a spirited performance under the lights at Ford Field.