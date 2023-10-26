Jared Goff Pro Football Focus Grade Through Week 7

The Motor City is roaring with excitement as the 2023 Detroit Lions have stunned the football world with a solid 5-2 start to the season. While this young and hungry squad has been the talk of the town, a major contributor to their early success has been none other than quarterback, Jared Goff. According to Pro Football Focus, Goff is not just a key player; he's currently ranked fifth in the NFL in overall quarterback performance. Yes, you read that right, and no, it's not a typo.

Goff's Remarkable 85.7 Grade

Goff's Pro Football Focus grade of 85.7 places him in the elite company of quarterbacks who are steering their teams toward glory. Trailing only the likes of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Josh Allen in the rankings, Goff's name stands tall in this exclusive fraternity. It's a testament to his dedication and the improvement he's shown as a signal-caller in Detroit.

Consistency in Early Weeks

In the Lions' opening six games, Goff's performance was commendable. He kicked off the season with a 76.5 grade in Week 1, followed by an impressive 80.2 in Week 2. Week 3 and Week 4 continued the trend with grades of 76.0 and 72.9, respectively. Week 5, though, is where he turned heads and stamped his authority with a jaw-dropping 93.9 grade, showcasing his ability to take charge of games. Week 6, while not as eye-popping, saw him maintain a solid 75.1 grade.

However, Week 7 presented a challenge when Goff had to face the formidable Baltimore Ravens, and he finished with a respectable but not stellar 58.6 grade. But fret not, Lions fans, for he's poised to bounce back in Week 8 when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town on Monday Night Football.

Goff's Key to Lions' Success

The lion's share of Detroit's success this season can be attributed to Goff's stellar performance. With his newfound consistency and ability to lead the Lions to victory, there's no reason why this squad can't be in the conversation for the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC. As long as Goff continues to dazzle with his throws and decision-making, the Lions have a legitimate shot at becoming a serious contender in the NFC.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Goff's Surprising Ranking: Jared Goff's Pro Football Focus grade of 85.7 places him as the fifth-highest-rated quarterback in the NFL, showcasing his remarkable performance and impact on the Detroit Lions' success in the 2023 season. Consistency and Growth: Goff's performance in the first six weeks of the season has been notably consistent, with grades ranging from the mid-70s to a standout 93.9. This consistency is a testament to his growth and ability to lead the Lions to victory. Playoff Contention: As long as Jared Goff continues to perform at a high level, the Detroit Lions are legitimate contenders for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, signaling their potential for a deep playoff run and perhaps even a Super Bowl appearance.

Bottom Line: Where Goff Goes, the Detroit Lions Go

The 2023 Detroit Lions have been nothing short of sensational, and much of their success can be pinned on the exceptional play of Jared Goff. With an impressive 85.7 Pro Football Focus grade through Week 7, Goff has been a driving force behind the Lions' surprising 5-2 start. His ability to lead the team, coupled with newfound consistency, makes the Lions a formidable force in the NFL. As Goff goes, so go the Lions, and the Motor City is hoping that path leads all the way to the Super Bowl.