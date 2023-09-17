Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘earned a loss’ vs. Seahawks

Jared Goff says Detroit Lions 'earned a loss': Goff also had some nice things to say about the crowd at Ford Field for today's game.

Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘earned a loss' vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Sunday at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks, but when all was said and done, it was the Seahawks who got the job done in overtime. Following the game, Jared Goff spoke to the media and he admitted that the Lions ‘earned a loss' in Week 2.

Inside The Article
Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘earned a loss' vs. SeahawksWhat Did Jared Goff Say?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Missed Opportunity
Jared Goff says Detroit Lions 'earned a loss'

What Did Jared Goff Say?

While speaking to reporters after the game, Goff made it clear that the Lions “earned a loss” against the Seahawks.

“We didn’t deserve that one,” Goff said, ” They eared that one, and we kinda earned the loss.”

Read More

Seattle Seahawks troll C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions fans following OT win [Video]

Dan Campbell gives unfortunate injury update on James Houston

The Detroit Lions did what? Lions drop a heartbreaker to the Seahawks

Goff is bummed that he and his teammates were not able to get a win in their first home game of the season.

“That was a real, real, real home-field advantage today,” Goff said about how the Lions fans showed up for the team, “And having them do that for the rest of the year will be a real, real, real home-field advantage.”

Why it Matters

Heading into today's game, the Lions were coming off an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Seahawks were coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions had a golden opportunity to move to 2-0 on the season, but instead, they are sitting at 1-1, tied with the Packers for first place in the NFC North.

5 Keys to a Lions win NFL Week 2 Power Rankings Josh Paschal could miss multiple games Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Goff's Candid Admission: After the Detroit Lions' overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field, quarterback Jared Goff didn't mince words when addressing the media. Goff openly acknowledged that the Lions “earned a loss” in Week 2, indicating that their performance didn't meet the standards they set for themselves.
  2. Missed Opportunity at Home: Goff expressed his disappointment at not securing a victory in the team's first home game of the season. Despite the passionate support of the Lions' fans, Goff and his teammates couldn't capitalize on what he described as a significant home-field advantage.
  3. NFC North Standings: The loss to the Seahawks brought the Lions' early-season record to 1-1, placing them in a tie with the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North.

Bottom Line: Missed Opportunity

Jared Goff's candid admission that the Lions “earned a loss” in their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks reflects the team's disappointment in missing a golden opportunity at home. Despite the passionate support of their fans, the Lions couldn't secure the win, leaving them tied with the Packers atop the NFC North standings at this early stage of the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?