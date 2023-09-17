Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘earned a loss' vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Sunday at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks, but when all was said and done, it was the Seahawks who got the job done in overtime. Following the game, Jared Goff spoke to the media and he admitted that the Lions ‘earned a loss' in Week 2.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

While speaking to reporters after the game, Goff made it clear that the Lions “earned a loss” against the Seahawks.

“We didn’t deserve that one,” Goff said, ” They eared that one, and we kinda earned the loss.”

Goff is bummed that he and his teammates were not able to get a win in their first home game of the season.

“That was a real, real, real home-field advantage today,” Goff said about how the Lions fans showed up for the team, “And having them do that for the rest of the year will be a real, real, real home-field advantage.”

Why it Matters

Heading into today's game, the Lions were coming off an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Seahawks were coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions had a golden opportunity to move to 2-0 on the season, but instead, they are sitting at 1-1, tied with the Packers for first place in the NFC North.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Goff's Candid Admission: After the Detroit Lions' overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field, quarterback Jared Goff didn't mince words when addressing the media. Goff openly acknowledged that the Lions “earned a loss” in Week 2, indicating that their performance didn't meet the standards they set for themselves. Missed Opportunity at Home: Goff expressed his disappointment at not securing a victory in the team's first home game of the season. Despite the passionate support of the Lions' fans, Goff and his teammates couldn't capitalize on what he described as a significant home-field advantage. NFC North Standings: The loss to the Seahawks brought the Lions' early-season record to 1-1, placing them in a tie with the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North.

Bottom Line: Missed Opportunity

Jared Goff's candid admission that the Lions “earned a loss” in their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks reflects the team's disappointment in missing a golden opportunity at home. Despite the passionate support of their fans, the Lions couldn't secure the win, leaving them tied with the Packers atop the NFC North standings at this early stage of the season.