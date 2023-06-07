Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘have a hell of a lot to prove’ in 2023

Since being traded to the Detroit Lions, quarterback Jared Goff has experienced a challenging start with the team. In 2021, the Lions began the season with a disappointing 0-10-1 record, followed by a winless 0-6 start in 2022. However, Goff believes that the Lions are a stronger team heading into the 2023 season. Despite the improvements, Goff acknowledges the significant amount of work that lies ahead.

The team won nine games in 2022 but narrowly missed out on the playoffs. Goff emphasizes the need to prove themselves and acknowledges the excitement surrounding the team's progress, including key additions on both the defensive and offensive sides. However, he also recognizes that they cannot simply rely on past achievements and must continue to strive for improvement. Goff expresses confidence in the team's potential but emphasizes the necessity of hard work to reach their goals.

“We won nine games last year and missed the playoffs by a game and are 0-0 right now and have a hell of a lot to prove this year,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “I know it's exciting, I know our team is better, I know we've made key additions on defense, and even on offense in a lot of places, but we’ve got a lot of work to do and need to continue to get better if we want to reach that potential that we think we can do.

“We have the guys to do it, but by no means will we walk out there and just be the same team we were last year that we finished in Green Bay with a win. By no means. We need to put that work in and make sure we're ready to go.”

Bottom Line – A Determined Journey Ahead

Jared Goff's determination and belief in the Detroit Lions' potential set the stage for an inspiring journey in the 2023 season. The team's previous struggles serve as motivation for their quest for redemption. With a stronger roster and an unwavering commitment to improvement, the Lions aim to prove themselves on the field. Jared Goff's leadership and the collective effort of the team will be pivotal in their pursuit of success. As they embark on this challenging but promising journey, Lions fans can look forward to witnessing a team that is hungry, determined, and ready to overcome past setbacks. The 2023 season holds the potential for a remarkable turnaround, and the Lions are poised to make their mark in the NFL.