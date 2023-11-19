Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff throws LASER TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown [Video]

Jared Goff throws LASER TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown [Video]

Jared Goff throws LASER TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown

It has not been the prettiest of first halves for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Heading into the final drive of the first half, Goff had already thrown two awful interceptions and threw a third pass that should have been a pick-6 for the Chicago Bears. But, Goff just bounced back with a huge drive that ended with him throwing a laser TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jared Goff throws LASER TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown

A Freaking Laser

Take a look as Goff finds St. Brown for the go-ahead touchdown heading into halftime.

A Halftime Lead

The Lions did not play well in the first half, yet, following the TD pass from Goff to St. Brown, they took a 14-10 lead into the locker room. Let's hope the Lions, who get the ball first in the second half, play much better moving forward.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?