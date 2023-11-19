Jared Goff throws LASER TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown [Video]

Jared Goff throws LASER TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown

It has not been the prettiest of first halves for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Heading into the final drive of the first half, Goff had already thrown two awful interceptions and threw a third pass that should have been a pick-6 for the Chicago Bears. But, Goff just bounced back with a huge drive that ended with him throwing a laser TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

A Freaking Laser

Take a look as Goff finds St. Brown for the go-ahead touchdown heading into halftime.

A Halftime Lead

The Lions did not play well in the first half, yet, following the TD pass from Goff to St. Brown, they took a 14-10 lead into the locker room. Let's hope the Lions, who get the ball first in the second half, play much better moving forward.