Jared Goff receives HIGH PRAISE from the Last Detroit Lions QB to Win a Playoff Game

Erik Kramer, the quarterback who led the Detroit Lions to their last playoff victory, has recently expressed high regard for current Lions QB Jared Goff. Kramer, known for his pivotal role in the Lions’ historic playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1992, sees Goff not just as a competent successor but as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

What Did Erik Kramer Say About Jared Goff?

Kramer specifically mentioned Goff's journey from the disappointing Super Bowl 53 with the Rams to his current stature, highlighting his resilience and skill.

“I love Jared Goff's story,” Kramer said, referencing the Rams' 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 back in February 2019. “Because here's a guy who — anybody who watched that Super Bowl knew he was the reason the Rams lost. There weren't two reasons. There was one reason — it was him. He was sort of cast off — here, please take him off our hands; and now he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL without question.”

Kramer also raved about Goff's ability to pick apart a zone defense and make the correct decision.

“Against any zone defense, there's always one defender that you want to put into conflict,” Kramer said. “You are gonna do one or two things with him. You're gonna freeze him where he’s at and throw to whichever guy looks better, or you're gonna use that receiver to help guide him there. When I teach that stuff, it's called pickle. It's a drill that relates directly to that. But you have to have the right posture to do it, and you have to be able to utilize your eyes correctly, and that's what I see Goff do.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Erik Kramer, the last QB to win a playoff game for the Lions, praises Jared Goff. Kramer acknowledges Goff’s journey from Super Bowl 53 disappointment to excellence. Kramer emphasizes Goff's leadership and performance as among the NFL's best.

Bottom Line – From Past Triumphs to Future Victories

In conclusion, Erik Kramer’s commendation of Jared Goff is more than just a former star recognizing current talent; it’s a symbol of the enduring spirit and evolving legacy of the Detroit Lions. Kramer's journey reflects a past triumph, while Goff represents the potential for future victories.

There are still plenty of Jared Goff doubters out there, and there are still plenty who even think he is a bottom-tier quarterback (I am serious, I know some of these people). But all the Lions QB has done is continue to prove them wrong, not only by putting up amazing stats, but by leading his team, and winning a lot of football games. Jared Goff truly is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.