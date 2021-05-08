Jeff Blashill says he’s enjoyed every minute of coaching Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings head for the offseason after their final regular season game of the 2020-21 campaign came to a close tonight in Columbus, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

And you can bet that GM Steve Yzerman will continue putting his mark on the organization by way of free-agency and offseason deals.

Among the main topics that fans will have on their minds is the status of head coach Jeff Blashill, who is in the final year of the two-year deal that he signed in 2019 prior to Yzerman’s arrival on the job. Blashill has served as Detroit’s bench boss for six seasons, but has only qualified for the playoffs one time.

“We’re a much improved hockey team from a season ago,” Blashill said after the game. “Both in how we play the game and our habits and our structure. Especially down the stretch here with the young players being thrust into significant roles – to me, it’s not even comparable. The arc of the organization is heading in the right direction.”

Yzerman and Blashill will be sitting down soon to discuss the latter’s future in Detroit, though Blashill didn’t give any specific date as to when such a meeting would happen.

“I’ll sit down with Steve and we’ll discuss things – I’ve been a Red Wing for a long time now. I’ve certainly enjoyed every second of being a part of this organization, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

“If I did, I probably wouldn’t tell you guys,” he said of a potential date.

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings Link – –