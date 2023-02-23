Jim Harbaugh: ‘Compare us to any program, it doesn’t get any better’

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Thursday to discuss the state of the program in light of the ongoing NCAA investigation, as well as his talks with the Denver Broncos and former assistant Matt Weiss. Harbaugh, who is entering his ninth season with the Wolverines, expressed confidence in his program and its ability to weather the storm. “Compare us to perfect and we're going to come up short,” Harbaugh said. “Compare us to any program, it doesn't get any better.”

Harbaugh addresses NFL interest, Matt Weiss investigation

During the presser, Harbaugh was asked specifically about his interest in the NFL, and the Matt Weiss investigation. Here is what he had to say.

Jim Harbaugh said multiple Michigan coaches drew interest from NFL teams this offseason and chose to stay. “I’m one of them,” he said. pic.twitter.com/OJ6G5fCeYm — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) February 23, 2023

Harbaugh says that he doesn’t know anything about Matt Weiss’ situation and that he wouldn’t be able to comment if he did.



Says they are excited about what Kirk Campbell and the enthusiasm he brings to the staff. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 23, 2023

Why it Matters for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan

For Harbaugh and the Wolverines, the ongoing NCAA investigation is a potential distraction heading into the 2023 season. However, Harbaugh remains confident in his program and its ability to stay focused and continue to compete at a high level. Harbaugh is well aware that his program is not perfect, but he is adamant in his belief that there is not a better program in the nation.

Despite the ongoing NCAA investigation and some recent struggles on the recruiting trail, Michigan football is still in a great place heading into the 2023 season. The Wolverines are coming off a season where they beat their two biggest rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship to advance to the College Football Playoff. With a ton of returning starters, including QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Blake Corum, who decided to return for one more season, Michigan should be poised to compete for another conference title and potentially make a run at a national championship. While there are certainly some potential obstacles ahead, Harbaugh and the Wolverines appear to be up to the challenge.