Jim Harbaugh endorses candidate to replace him at Michigan

In the wake of Jim Harbaugh‘s departure to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, speculation has been rife about his successor at the University of Michigan. On Thursday, Harbaugh returned to Michigan, and he plans to meet with the Wolverines players on Friday. While speaking to a reporter, Harbaugh gave his full endorsement to who he believes should take over for him at Michigan.

Harbaugh's Endorsement

While speaking with the Detroit News on Thursday, Harbaugh expressed his unwavering support for current Wolverines OC Sherrone Moore.

“I’ll always be a loyal Wolverine,” Harbaugh said. “But not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands.”

This endorsement from Harbaugh is noteworthy, as it comes from a highly respected figure in college football and a coach who has left a significant legacy at Michigan.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – A New Era at Michigan

With Jim Harbaugh's endorsement, Sherrone Moore stands as a prominent candidate to lead Michigan into a new era. Harbaugh's support not only highlights Moore's credentials but also ensures that the legacy he has built at Michigan is likely to be continued and respected. As the Wolverines prepare for this transition, the focus will be on how Moore's potential leadership aligns with the vision and success Harbaugh has cultivated at Michigan. The decision will set the tone for the future of Michigan football, with Harbaugh's influence still resonating in the choice of his successor.