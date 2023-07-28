Jim Harbaugh quotes Ric Flair when discussing ‘Beat Georgia’ Drill 

In 2021, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh set a riveting goal for his team – ‘beat Ohio State or die trying'. During the Big Ten Media Days, he revealed a ‘Beat Ohio' drill that was integrated into each practice session, aimed at preparing for the games against the Buckeyes. The drill turned out to be successful as Michigan triumphed over Ohio State for two consecutive years.

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Opens Up About ‘Beat Georgia' Drill

However, the Wolverines couldn't hold their own in the College Football Playoff semifinals, experiencing crushing defeats at the hands of Georgia in 2021, and TCU in the following season. Learning from these experiences, Harbaugh introduced the ‘Beat Georgia' drill, similar to the ‘Beat Ohio' strategy.

He confirmed the implementation of this new drill during the Big Ten Media Days, expressing his admiration for Georgia's strong game in the trenches, their ability to run the ball, and their defense against the run, even when it's predictable.

“Emphasis is stopping the run and being able to run the ball when the other team knows you’re running the ball,” said Harbaugh. “That’s what I really respect about Georgia is their ability to run the ball when the other team knows they’re running the ball, and their ability to stop the run.”

“Like our good friend Ric Flair, if you want to be the man, you got to beat the man,” Harbaugh said. “Wanted to emphasize it.”

Bottom Line – To be the best, you have to beat the best

Michigan has made it to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons, but they have failed to advance past the semifinals. If Harbaugh and the Wolverines want to reach their ultimate goal and win a National Championship, they know they will have to figure out a way to beat the best teams in the country. Over the past couple of seasons, that team has been Georgia.