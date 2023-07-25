Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended to start 2023 season

Inside the Article:
According to Pete Thamel, “a source confirms that Michigan and the NCAA are in discussions about a negotiated resolution for a four-game suspension (for Jim Harbaugh) to start the 2023 season. This stems from an NCAA investigation into Michigan recruiting.
Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended to start 2023 season
The NCAA infractions case against Michigan appeared to be headed for a protracted resolution following multiple meetings in which Harbaugh would not admit to having lied to NCAA investigators, as confirmed to ESPN by a source in January. In the process of trying to speed up the case and arrive at a “negotiated resolution,” Harbaugh insisted he did not recall the specific incident under investigation and thus could not concede to having lied to the NCAA investigators, a source affirmed. This has resulted in an impasse in the case.