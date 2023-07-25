Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended to start 2023 season

Inside the Article: Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended to start 2023 season

According to Pete Thamel, “a source confirms that Michigan and the NCAA are in discussions about a negotiated resolution for a four-game suspension (for Jim Harbaugh) to start the 2023 season. This stems from an NCAA investigation into Michigan recruiting.

The NCAA infractions case against Michigan appeared to be headed for a protracted resolution following multiple meetings in which Harbaugh would not admit to having lied to NCAA investigators, as confirmed to ESPN by a source in January. In the process of trying to speed up the case and arrive at a “negotiated resolution,” Harbaugh insisted he did not recall the specific incident under investigation and thus could not concede to having lied to the NCAA investigators, a source affirmed. This has resulted in an impasse in the case.