Jim Harbaugh stomps mudhole in James Franklin’s butt and walks it dry

On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Penn State head coach James Franklin‘s recent comments about the Wolverines needing to change the tunnel situation at the Big House. At halftime of the game, a bit of a scuffle broke out in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms, and Franklin blamed Harbaugh and Michigan for what went down. Well, as you are about to see, Harbaugh took the opportunity to stomp a mudhole in Fraklin’s butt and then walk it dry.

What did James Franklin say about the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium?

Following Michigan’s blowout win over Penn State, Franklin threw shade at Harbaugh and Michigan Stadium for their tunnel/locker room setup.

“I prefer to talk about these things in the offseason, but the one tunnel is a problem,” Franklin said. “It’s a problem and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that’s going to stop (it). We’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. Featured Videos

“For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.” Via Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

In case you missed it, here is what happened in the tunnel at halftime.

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

What did Jim Harbaugh say about James Franklin getting his panties in a bunch?

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he had the following to say about Franklin’s “whining.”

“I’ve really got bigger fish to fry than coach Franklin’s opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago,” Harbaugh said. “I mean all they’ve got to do is walk into their locker room. I think you saw pretty clearly (on video) that they completely stopped, they weren’t letting us get up the tunnel. It just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room, and he looked like he was the ring leader of the whole thing. “But no, I’ve got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining.” Via Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

From the sounds of things, the Penn State players were responsible for the shenanigans in the tunnel, and they may have been following the lead of their head coach, James Franklin.