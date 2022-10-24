Jim Harbaugh gives unfortunate update on TE Erick All

On Monday, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media, giving an unfortunate update regarding tight end Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who recently underwent surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery while also thanking everyone involved for their support.

Jim Harbaugh on tight end Erick All: “He won’t be back this year.” — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

What did Erick All say about his surgery?

On Friday, All announced on Instagram that he underwent a life-changing surgery while also posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Featured Videos



This week I got to meet some of the best people I’ve met in my life. The Connor family welcomed me into their house with open arms when there was no where else for me to stay in florida (due to the hurricane damage) to receive a life changing surgery. If it wasn’t for Yo Murphy, Dr. O’Neil and Dr. Davis this would have never happened thank you so much. Also, thank you to the most amazing parents ever for driving all the way from Cincinnati to Ft Myers’s to be there for me. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thank you everyone who’s reached out with prayers and blessings. I love you Jim Harbaugh gives an unfortunate u... Please enable JavaScript Jim Harbaugh gives an unfortunate update on TE Erick All - "He won't be back this year." Via Erick All – Instagram

Erick All was named a captain before the season

Before the start of the 2022 season, All was named a captain by his teammates, and just about everybody was predicting that he would be a huge weapon for the Wolverines’ offense.

Unfortunately, All only played in three games this season, catching three passes for 36 yards.

We certainly wish Erick All the best of luck as he recovers from his surgery.