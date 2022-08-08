It’s Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy to see who will win Michigan‘s starting quarterback job in Week 1 and Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh will eventually have to declare a winner.

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke about the epic quarterback battle that is going on in Ann Arbor as Michigan prepares for the 2022 season and their Sept. 3 matchup vs. Colorado State.

Harbaugh began by saying that the reps for McNamara and McCarthy during fall camp will be “cut right down the middle.”

Harbaugh compared the battle for the No. 1 spot to a 10,000-meter race, where the runners keep going back in forth on who’s in first place.

“But they keep getting faster, they keep getting better,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh talks about when he will name Michigan’s starting QB

So, when will Jim Harbaugh reveal Michigan’s starting quarterback to begin the 2022 season?

“It could come 8-9 practices in, that’s usually in the past when you want to check,” Harbaugh said. “If it’s clear at that point, then we could have a true starter. “But it may not … they’re very close.”

Harbaugh then added that he could simply wait until Game One to reveal his decision.

“J.J. is definitely working his way back into it,” quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss told reporters on Sunday, four practices in. “We’re blessed to have two guys that would start at most places.”

“They’re both really improved,” Weiss continued. “You look at last fall, Cade has improved physically — and just like any player, gotten better mentally with experience. He’s playing at a really high level.

“J.J. has done the same thing, so we’re in a really great position with both those guys.”

“The philosophy here — and I think Sherrone would tell you the same thing, and Jim the same thing — we will win by any means necessary,” Weiss said. “The best players are going to play. The best quarterback is going to play.”

Nation, who do you think Jim Harbaugh will eventually name as Michigan’s starting QB?

