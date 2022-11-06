Jim Harbaugh: That ‘it factor’ is J.J. McCarthy

During Michigan‘s 52-17 blowout win over Rutgers on Saturday night, Wolverines’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed less than 50% of his passes for the first time in his career. McCarthy only tossed for 151 yards in the game, but he did have two touchdowns through the air and another touchdown on the ground. Though McCarthy did not exactly light up the stat sheet, there is no question about it that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be impressed by the sophomore.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about J.J. McCarthy?

Though McCarthy did miss on some deep throws, Jim Harbaugh praised him after the game, saying “that it-factor” is J.J. McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy, he just does not get rattled, at all," Harbaugh said. "And he was getting hit and missed the ball by a couple inches and we're hitting those in practice, and we're really close on them in the games. And then pretty soon we're gonna be hitting those into games. But you know, I looked up after the game was it through 151 yards and it felt like 300 to me, it's because of the play he was making standing in there. I mean, just making some incredible throws and the touchdown throws he had that were great. Had a few drops and but was getting hit too — standing there with a lot of courage. I watch it like series by series. I mean, the kid is just — he's like Bjorn Borg out there. He's an ice man. Not exactly like Bjorn Borg. You don't have to be he's got a lot of emotion but there's a real quality about him. Doesn't matter if he's at home. Doesn't matter if he's on the road. Doesn't matter if they're cheering his name, doesn't matter if they're booing him, hitting him, ahead, behind. Just can't really — that it-factor is J.J. McCarthy.

Via Isaiah Hole – Wolverines Wire

J.J. McCarthy has been impressive in 2022

On the season, McCarthy has completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,615 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with just two interceptions. He has also carried the ball 39 times for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Harbaugh is right, it seems like just a matter of time before those deep balls that are missing by inches start being completed.

And when they do, look out.