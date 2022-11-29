Jim Harbaugh wins B1G Coach of the Year at 2022 Big Ten Conference postseason awards

Jim Harbaugh has taken home the B1G Ten Coach of the Year, an award he did not bring home last year, though he was recognized nationally. He has proven he is the best head football coach in the Big Ten Conference and possibly all of college football.

Why it matters: The Michigan Wolverines are undefeated and coming off a massive win over their rivals Ohio State. In a season many projected that Michigan would take a step back and Ohio State would be the clear front-runner, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are dominating the Big Ten. For the first time since 1997, the Wolverines have gone undefeated in the regular season, 12-0, and Jim Harbaugh won coach of the year. He earned the feat as voted on by both the coaches and media.

Michigan has gone 12-0 for the first time since 1997

Harbaugh Replaced both offensive and defensive coordinators and had 5 NFL draft picks (3 in the first two rounds, including Aidan Hutchinson at 2 overall to the Detroit Lions

2nd consecutive B1G title game appearance

Michigan has a +326 point differential

Jim Harbaugh By the Numbers

Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten Championship, the football program’s first conference title since 2004.

The 42-3 victory over No. 12 Iowa led to the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten East Division title with a 42-27 victory over No. 2 Ohio State.

The program reached 12 wins in 2021 for the third time in school history, equaling the school record from 1905 to 1997.

Harbaugh has guided the Wolverines to a 61-24 record and is 43-17 in Big Ten games.

He has led U-M to four 10-win seasons and six bowl games, including the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal, two New Year’s Six bowls, and three other New Year’s Day bowl games.

Going Deeper: Big Ten Conference Unveils Football All-Conference Teams for Defense, Special Teams and Select Individual Honors – Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 All-Big Ten football honorees on defense and special teams on Tuesday live on the Big Ten Network’s “B1G Today” program. A total of 51 student-athletes were named to either of the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and media, while another 75 student-athletes were awarded honorable mention status.

The Big Ten Conference postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches, and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts. The Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian and Ford-Kinnick Leadership awards were announced Monday.