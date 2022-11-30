Jim Harbaugh’s behind-the-scenes tour of his office goes viral [Video]

In case you have not noticed, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is an interesting character. Depending on which day you catch him, he can either be extremely entertaining and inviting, or it can be like pulling teeth to get anything at all out of him. One reporter who Harbaugh seems to love is Brad Galli from WXYZ Detroit. Galli is one of the best in the business, and he just seems like an all-around good person. During a recent interview, Harbaugh decided to go a bit outside the box by inviting Galli into his office for a tour.

Jim Harbaugh’s behind-the-scenes office tour

Thankfully, Galli had a camera person with him so he was able to get footage of the tour. That footage, at the time of this posting, has already been viewed over 54,000 times and counting.

Whether or not you are a fan of Harbaugh and the Wolverines, you have to admit that this video is pretty awesome.

