U of M

Jim Harbaugh’s behind-the-scenes tour of his office goes viral [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Jim Harbaugh allowed Brad Galli into his office
  • Harbaugh went out of his way to give a pretty cool tour

In case you have not noticed, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is an interesting character. Depending on which day you catch him, he can either be extremely entertaining and inviting, or it can be like pulling teeth to get anything at all out of him. One reporter who Harbaugh seems to love is Brad Galli from WXYZ Detroit. Galli is one of the best in the business, and he just seems like an all-around good person. During a recent interview, Harbaugh decided to go a bit outside the box by inviting Galli into his office for a tour.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh’s behind-the-scenes office tour

Thankfully, Galli had a camera person with him so he was able to get footage of the tour. That footage, at the time of this posting, has already been viewed over 54,000 times and counting.

Whether or not you are a fan of Harbaugh and the Wolverines, you have to admit that this video is pretty awesome.

Featured Videos

Jim Harbaugh

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions injury report: Wednesday, November 30
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh’s behind-the-scenes tour of his office goes viral [Video]
U of M
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions injury report: Wednesday, November 30
Detroit Lions News General Topic
Blake Corum Michigan
Blake Corum gives update on his injured knee: ‘It’s a nagging pain’
U of M
Tim Boyle Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions lose QB Tim Boyle to division rival
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?