J.J. Watt comes to Amon-Ra St. Brown's defense, blasts NFL for ‘stealing money‘

In a show of solidarity and outspoken criticism, former NFL star J.J. Watt has come to the defense of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, following the hefty fine imposed on St. Brown by the NFL. Watt took to social media to voice his disapproval, highlighting the controversy surrounding the fine and calling it outright “stealing money.”

Watt's Critique of the Fine

J.J. Watt's comments on social media reflect a growing sentiment among players and fans about the fairness of the NFL's disciplinary actions.

“Here we go again. General rule of thumb: If you have to watch the video multiple times to try figuring out which person did something wrong and you still can't figure it out, we probably shouldn't be taking $43,709 from someone,” Watt posted. He emphasized the lack of clarity in identifying any wrongdoing on St. Brown's part in the video of the incident and labeled the fine as “This.Is.Stealing.Money.”

The Controversial Fine on St. Brown

The fine in question, a substantial $43,709, was levied against Amon-Ra St. Brown for a block during a game against the Chicago Bears, where he was cited for “lowering his head” to initiate contact. The decision to impose such a significant fine, which accounts for nearly 79% of St. Brown's per-game salary, has been met with widespread criticism. St. Brown and others have questioned the fairness of the fine, especially given the nature of the block, which many argue did not warrant such a severe penalty.

It’s not just running backs: The NFL fined #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown $43,709 for this block last week against Chicago.



St. Brown is wearing No. 14 here. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/8vJ5MLgeK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

J.J. Watt's Social Media Criticism: Watt's outspoken critique of the NFL's fine on St. Brown emphasizes the lack of clarity in the decision and accuses the league of unjustly taking a significant sum from the player. Controversy Over Fine's Fairness: The fine imposed on St. Brown has sparked debate over the NFL's disciplinary measures, with many arguing that the punishment does not fit the alleged infraction. Financial Impact on St. Brown: The fine represents a substantial portion of St. Brown's earnings, highlighting issues of proportionality and fairness in the NFL's system of fines and penalties.

The Bottom Line: The NFL is Run by Morons

The controversy surrounding the fine imposed on Amon-Ra St. Brown, and J.J. Watt's subsequent defense, sheds light on broader issues within the NFL's disciplinary system. Watt's intervention underscores a need for greater transparency and fairness in the league's decision-making process, especially in cases where the financial and professional impacts on players are so significant. As discussions around this issue continue, the hope is that the NFL will take steps to ensure a more balanced and just approach in the future.