W.G. Brady

Jonah Jackson’s days as a Detroit Lion could be coming to an end

Lions Notes

Why Detroit Lions Could Lose Out on Jonah Jackson

In the midst of NFL offseason discussions, one name has been quietly stirring interest – Jonah Jackson. The Detroit Lions‘ starting left guard’s contract is on the brink of expiring on March 13, with signs pointing towards his potential debut on the open market.

Uncertain Future for Jackson

Despite earlier indications of a gap between Jackson and the Lions in contract negotiations, the prospect of him testing free agency waters grows with each passing day. This looming possibility casts a shadow over Detroit‘s offensive line, which has been solidified by Jackson‘s presence.

San Francisco 49ers predicted to poach Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions

The Exploding Guard Market

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler brings attention to the expected surge in the guard market this offseason.

“So many teams need them and have targeted the position, and Detroit’s Jonah Jackson, Miami’s Robert Hunt, New England’s Mike Onwenu, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin Dotson are among the top options,” Fowler wrote. “Don’t be surprised if some or all from this group command $16 million or more.”

The prediction that guards of this caliber could see offers of $16 million or more underscores Jackson‘s potential for a significant contract.

Financial Constraints and Possibilities

The Lions face a conundrum with their salary cap, already allocating around $40 million to Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and Taylor Decker, not to mention if they bring back Graham Glasgow, who has made it clear that he wants a raise. If Jackson does demand around $16 million a year, it would likely eliminate the Lions from contention. That said, if he was willing to take $10-12 million or so, it could work out.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jonah Jackson‘s contract with the Detroit Lions is nearing its end, potentially ushering him into free agency.
  2. The guard market is expected to see significant growth this offseason, possibly benefiting Jackson.
  3. The Lions‘ current financial commitments to their offensive line may complicate efforts to re-sign Jackson, despite having a manageable cap situation.

The Bottom Line

As the deadline draws near, the Detroit Lions are at a crucial juncture with Jonah Jackson. His potential exit would mark a pivotal change in their offensive line dynamics, prompting the team to look for replacements. This situation highlights the intricate balance between financial management and roster construction in the NFL, with the Lions‘ decision-making process under scrutiny as they navigate through these challenges. Whether Jackson continues to anchor the left guard position or seeks new opportunities elsewhere, his case is a testament to the complexities of retaining talent in a competitive and financially constrained league environment.

