Jordan Poole Former Michigan SG Traded From Warriors In Blockbuster Deal

Former Michigan Wolverines shooting guard Jordan Poole, who was taken by the Golden State Warriors with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, already has a championship ring along with having been named to the All-NBA G League Team. But his time with the Warriors is over, as he was traded this afternoon to the Washington Wizards as part of a major trade to acquire Chris Paul.

Jordan Poole Was Punched Last Season by Former Spartan Draymond Green

Jordan Poole appeared in all 82 regular season games for Golden State last season, 20.4 points per game while also averaging 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field.

- Advertisement -

He infamously was the victim of a punch to the face from teammate Draymond Green during practice in October of last season, an action that Green would later say changed the trajectory of their year.

Mr. Poole is Going to Washington

Poole has been packaged by the Warriors along with a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 in a trade to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul:

Wrapping It Up: Good Luck to Poole in Washington

The Wizards missed the NBA playoffs last year with an extremely pedestrian overall record of 35-47.

We hope that Jordan Poole will be able to give them a lift and can bring that same swagger to Washington that Wolverines fans grew accustomed to watching in Ann Arbor.